New Children’s Museum to Receive $25,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

The New Children’s Museum has been approved for a $25,000 Art Works grant to support its Innovators LAB, a creative makerspace focused on

exploring the creative process through the intersection of art, design, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). The funds will support two artists in the Museum’s Artist-in-Resident Program, during which each will explore art-making techniques and develop prompts for skill-building activities for children.

“The arts are at the heart of our communities, connecting people through shared experiences and artistic expression,” said Arts Endowment Chairman Mary Anne Carter. “The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects like The New Children’s Museum’s Artists

Residencies in its Innovators LAB.”

The National Endowment for the Arts has approved 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million in the first round of the fiscal year 2020 funding to support arts projects in every state in the nation, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of excellent art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life, and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.

“Our Artist-in-Resident Program is integral to our mission of integrating ART into STEM through collaborations with contemporary artists,” said Tomoko Kuta, Deputy Director at The New Children’s Museum. “We’re thrilled to be recognized by the NEA for this effort, and its recognition of our artists as meeting the highest standards of excellence. We look forward to realizing this program over the next two years and elevating our work in the Innovators LAB.”

