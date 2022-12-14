A Falck ambulance for San Diego. Courtesy of the company

A 56-year-old woman was on life support following a solo bicycle crash in the Morena neighborhood, authorities reported Wednesday.

Just before 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the woman was riding an electric bicycle, without a helmet, westbound in the bike lane of 5100 Friars Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The bicyclist did not see an abandoned shopping cart that was left in the bike lane and hit it, causing her to fly over the handle bars of the bike and land on her head, the SDPD reported.

Witnesses found the victim convulsing and spitting up blood. The woman, whose name was not released, suffered brain bleed and was taken to a hospital where she was put on life support, according to the SDPD.

SDPD’s Traffic Division was investigating the accident.