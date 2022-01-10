A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A head-on vehicle collision in San Marcos left one dead and four injured, authorities reported Monday.

San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies responded to the collision on Sunday around 4:10 p.m. near 2709 S. Santa Fe Ave., according to Deputy Brian Bentley.

The two vehicles involved were a silver Toyota minivan occupied by four passengers, and a blue Scion sedan occupied by a 56-year-old man.

The Scion driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Palomar Medical Center by the San Marcos Fire Department. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, Bentley said.

The four passengers of the minivan were taken to Palomar Medical Center and Rady Children’s Hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to Bentley.

It was unknown if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, but the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Bentley at 760-510-5045 or by email at brian.bentley@sdsheriff.org or call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.