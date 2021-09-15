A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man riding a bike was hit by a car and died in Mission Valley, the San Diego Police reported Wednesday.

The 42-year-old man was traveling on a bicycle down Camino Del Rio South just before 9 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a 25-year-old woman driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra on Tuesday night, Officer John Buttle said.

Buttle said the woman hit the rider with the front, left corner of the car. The man died at the scene.

The officer said there was no suspected DUI, and that the woman was uninjured in the accident.

No other information was released.