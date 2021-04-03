A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 35-year-old motorcyclist sustained serious injuries Friday in a head-on crash with a BMW sedan in the San Pasqual area of San Diego.

The man was riding his 2016 Honda RS motorcycle about 4:40 p.m. eastbound in the 18900 block of San Pasqual Road, near Sunset Hills, when he crossed over the center line into the westbound lane and slammed into a 2015 BMW 328i, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The rider sustained multiple serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The woman driving the BMW sustained a small bump to the left side of her forehead, Heims said, adding the woman’s two children, ages 4 and 10, were in the car, but were not injured.

Alcohol or drugs were not considered factors in the crash, Heims said.