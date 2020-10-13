Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 278 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and 14 more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Out of 10,078 test results received in the past day, 2.8% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive results remained at 2.9%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were eight women and six men aged from their early 50s to early 100s. All but one had underlying medical conditions.

Six new community outbreaks were reported — three in restaurants or bars, two in private residences and one in a school setting — for a total of 52 over the past week.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,237,662 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 51,024 cases and 840 deaths.

San Diego County Reports 278 New Virus Cases and 14 More Deaths was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: