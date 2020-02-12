Share This Article:

Two men were arrested Wednesday morning following a pursuit that ended when the car they were in crashed into at least two vehicles parked on a street in the City Heights area, police said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Officers attempted to pull over a Toyota Corolla for an equipment violation around 1:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Euclid Avenue, but the driver took off, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The Toyota driver led officers on a chase from westbound state Route 94 to northbound Interstate 805, then made his way onto Interstate 15 before exiting on University Avenue.

The driver then made a right onto 39th Street before crashing the Corolla into at least two parked vehicles near Polk Avenue, 10News reported.

The driver got out of the car and ran, along with a man who was in the front passenger seat, Hernandez said. Two female passengers in the car were detained at the crash scene, then released a short time later.

Officers tracked down the men nearby and took them into custody by 2:30 a.m., Hernandez said. Their names were not immediately released.

–City News Service

Two Men Arrested After Chase Ends in Crash in City Heights Area was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: