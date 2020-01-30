Driver Severely Injured Driving off I-15 in Pala Mesa

A motorist suffered severe injuries Thursday morning in a solo-vehicle crash down a steep embankment off Interstate 15 in Pala Mesa, authorities said.
The crash was reported around 5 a.m. on southbound I-15 south of state Route 76, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.
The vehicle ended up roughly 400 feet down a steep embankment and crashed into a concrete water-collection structure, said North County Fire Protection District Capt. John Choi.
The vehicle’s driver was rescued by firefighters and taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Choi said.
No details about the driver or the vehicle were immediately available.
The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.
–City News Service
