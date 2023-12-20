The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Wednesday announced it is soliciting grant applications for $4.5 million available for research projects in forest health and wildland fire science critical to the state.
Forest health research grants will be awarded in five categories: wildfire and forest research, state forests research, graduate student grants, scientific tool development and special topic research. This year the special topic is enhancing ecological monitoring of vegetation treatments including cultural fire and community-based prescribed fire.
The deadline to submit concept proposals to Cal Fire is 3 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Additional information is available at www.fire.ca.gov/grants.