The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Wednesday announced it is soliciting grant applications for $4.5 million available for research projects in forest health and wildland fire science critical to the state.

Forest health research grants will be awarded in five categories: wildfire and forest research, state forests research, graduate student grants, scientific tool development and special topic research. This year the special topic is enhancing ecological monitoring of vegetation treatments including cultural fire and community-based prescribed fire.

CAL FIRE announces $4.5M in Forest Health Research grants funded by California Climate Investments! 🌳 Open to scientists and grad students, the grants support crucial research for forest health and wildfire science in California. Apply now: https://t.co/vWf8wDOIn2 pic.twitter.com/aDLFgom2Ls — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) December 20, 2023

The deadline to submit concept proposals to Cal Fire is 3 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Additional information is available at www.fire.ca.gov/grants.