The AI technology will help enforce restrictions on certain NYE bookings in several countries and regions. Photo via @kron4news X

With New Year’s Eve just two weeks away, Airbnb Monday announced it will be implement artificial intelligence technology to help reduce the risk of unauthorized and disruptive parties around world, including in San Diego.

According to the company, the technology will help enforce restrictions on certain NYE bookings in several countries and regions, such as the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia and New Zealand. Last year, Airbnb implemented anti-party measures which resulted in a decrease of thousands of party reports over NYE.

Airbnb said the aim of the system is to try to identify one, two and three night booking attempts for entire home listings over the holiday weekend that could be potentially higher-risk for a disruptive and unauthorized party incident and block those bookings from being made.

The technology will look at hundreds of signals such as the duration of the trip the guest is trying to book, how far the listing is from the guests’ location, the type of listing they’re booking and if the reservation is being made at the last-minute, among other criteria.

“When it comes to how we use technology like AI, we’re focused on taking a thoughtful approach that aims to benefit hosts, guests and neighborhoods,” Naba Banerjee, head of trust and safety at Airbnb, said in a statement.

Banerjee added, “We’re optimistic these measures will help a positive impact for the communities we serve.”

The company said it would block certain one to three night entire home bookings if they are identified as potentially higher-risk for a party. They will also make it a requirement for local guests to attest they understand the company’s policy banning parties.

If guests break the rules, they may face suspension or removal from the platform.

Airbnb implemented anti-party measures last NYE, which resulted in thousands of people globally being blocked from booking on their platform. Almost 63.5 million people in the U.S., 13.2 million in the United Kingdom, and 5,400 in Australia.

The company first introduced party prevention measures in 2020, and over the years party reports continue to decline.

Airbnb’s global party ban includes a reservation screening year round, a free noise sensor technology for hosts, a Neighborhood Support Line, where local community members can report urgent issues, a 24-hour Safety Line for hosts and guests to directly reach a safety team, and they also offer tips for hosts to prevent parties in their listings.

City News Service contributed to this article.