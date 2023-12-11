San Diego Regional EDC’s Verified Programs aims to boost access to tech fields such as computing and engineering. Photo credit: news.clemson.edu/

The San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation has verified 30 local education programs that are best preparing students for jobs in computing and engineering roles.

Together with more than a dozen industry partners, San Diego EDC based selection of the programs, at 16 campuses and centers, on five key metrics.

The evaluation process, led by Advancing San Diego – since 2019, the flagship program of EDC’s Talent Initiatives – was undertaken with the aim of doubling the production of skilled workers in San Diego while prioritizing historically underrepresented populations.

“This roster of Verified Programs offers employers a go-to for sourcing qualified talent across the region, helping fill in-demand jobs and supporting San Diego’s inclusive growth and competitiveness,” said Taylor Dunne, director of talent initiatives at San Diego Regional EDC.

Some local colleges made the list for both computing and engineering, including Cal State San Marcos, MiraCosta College, Palomar College, San Diego State, UC San Diego and Point Loma Nazarene.

The programs that were verified focus on a number of disciplines, including software engineering, cybersecurity, computer information science, Linux administration, electrical engineering and systems engineering.

San Diego Regional EDC took various elements into consideration during the evaluation:

Alignment of curriculum with industry requisites of necessary hard skills, i.e. coding, and soft skills, i.e. problem solving

Continuous engagement with industry

Ability to reach and serve a diverse student population, and

Proven history of collaboration in education and with critical community organizations.

The verification process required training programs to share training modules or syllabi, proving a connection between learning outcomes and the needs of industry. Employers vetted applicants’ curriculum at an EDC event on Nov. 15, which brought together more than 150 businesses, educational programs and community organizations.

The programs verified in this round represent more than 31,000 students across San Diego and Imperial counties, and join a roster of 21 others across key industries including healthcare, business and life sciences.

“From engineering to nursing to skilled trades, we know how important it is that our district’s colleges are offering training to build a strong talent pipeline for our community. We’re honored to have been recognized as part of the region’s Verified Programs,” said Dr. Lynn Neault, chancellor of the Grossmont-Cuyamaca College District and an EDC board member.

San Diego and the nation are facing a talent supply-and-demand challenge, shaped by dramatic demographic shifts and rapid innovation.

More than 50% of San Diego’s seventh graders are people of color, a group that has been historically left out when it comes to accessing high-wage, high-demand careers. Additionally, across the U.S., nearly 25% of the workforce is at or nearing retirement age.

The Advancing San Diego effort is driven by the region’s goal of producing 20,000 newly skilled workers by 2030.