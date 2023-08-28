The city of San Diego continues to provide open Wi-Fi at more than 300 public locations throughout the city.
The SD Access 4 All program locations include libraries, recreation centers and more than 250 street sites. It provides open public Wi-Fi through unsecured networks, which can be connected without a security feature, such as a password or login.
City officials advised to always use caution when utilizing public Wi-Fi on unsecured networks to protect your personal information.
The city encouraged users to practice these tips while using unsecured public Wi-Fi:
- Look for the ‘s’ to identify secure websites (starting with https://)
- Use an alternative browser or incognito mode
- Turn off automatic connectivity in unfamiliar places to avoid connecting with unfamiliar networks
- Be cautious of using Bluetooth connectivity in public places due to security risks
- Make social media accounts private
The city discouraged the following actions while using unsecured public Wi-Fi:
- Do not trust unsecured websites (starting with http://) that ask for personal information
- Do not access personal information, such as bank accounts or other sensitive data
- Do not click on suspicious links or documents
- Do not leave laptop, tablet or smart phone unattended in a public place
- Do not shop online, as online purchases require payment or retailer login information
A complete list and interactive map to find open public Wi-Fi in San Diego County can be found online.
City News Service contributed to this article.