Internet users at a coffee shop
Internet users at a coffee shop. Photo via Pixabay

The city of San Diego continues to provide open Wi-Fi at more than 300 public locations throughout the city.

The SD Access 4 All program locations include libraries, recreation centers and more than 250 street sites. It provides open public Wi-Fi through unsecured networks, which can be connected without a security feature, such as a password or login.

City officials advised to always use caution when utilizing public Wi-Fi on unsecured networks to protect your personal information.

The city encouraged users to practice these tips while using unsecured public Wi-Fi:

  • Look for the ‘s’ to identify secure websites (starting with https://)
  • Use an alternative browser or incognito mode
  • Turn off automatic connectivity in unfamiliar places to avoid connecting with unfamiliar networks
  • Be cautious of using Bluetooth connectivity in public places due to security risks
  • Make social media accounts private

The city discouraged the following actions while using unsecured public Wi-Fi:

  • Do not trust unsecured websites (starting with http://) that ask for personal information
  • Do not access personal information, such as bank accounts or other sensitive data
  • Do not click on suspicious links or documents
  • Do not leave laptop, tablet or smart phone unattended in a public place
  • Do not shop online, as online purchases require payment or retailer login information

A complete list and interactive map to find open public Wi-Fi in San Diego County can be found online.

City News Service contributed to this article.