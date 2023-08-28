Internet users at a coffee shop. Photo via Pixabay

The city of San Diego continues to provide open Wi-Fi at more than 300 public locations throughout the city.

The SD Access 4 All program locations include libraries, recreation centers and more than 250 street sites. It provides open public Wi-Fi through unsecured networks, which can be connected without a security feature, such as a password or login.

City officials advised to always use caution when utilizing public Wi-Fi on unsecured networks to protect your personal information.

The city encouraged users to practice these tips while using unsecured public Wi-Fi:

Look for the ‘s’ to identify secure websites (starting with https://)

Use an alternative browser or incognito mode

Turn off automatic connectivity in unfamiliar places to avoid connecting with unfamiliar networks

Be cautious of using Bluetooth connectivity in public places due to security risks

Make social media accounts private

The city discouraged the following actions while using unsecured public Wi-Fi:

Do not trust unsecured websites (starting with http://) that ask for personal information

Do not access personal information, such as bank accounts or other sensitive data

Do not click on suspicious links or documents

Do not leave laptop, tablet or smart phone unattended in a public place

Do not shop online, as online purchases require payment or retailer login information

A complete list and interactive map to find open public Wi-Fi in San Diego County can be found online.

City News Service contributed to this article.