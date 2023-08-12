Exterior of El Cajon Police Department headquarters. Courtesy of the department

Authorities announced Saturday that they located a vehicle reported stolen in March of last year.

Officers discovered the vehicle at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Broadway with the help of a newly implemented automated license plate reading program (ALRP).

It was also discovered that the driver had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest. Lakeside resident Celestina Thomas, 55, was arrested for her warrant and for possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

The license-plate reader utilizes Flock Safety technology. Flock Safety cameras send real-time alerts to law enforcement when a stolen vehicle or a known wanted vehicle from a state or national database has been detected.

“The use of the Flock Safety ALPR was instrumental in this case assisting the El Cajon Police in locating the stolen vehicle,” said department Chief Mike Moulton.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident was encouraged to contact police at 619-579-3311. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.

– City News Service