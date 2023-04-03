Officials from the California Department of Water Resources measure the snow level at Phillips Station on Monday. Photo by Kenneth James / DWR

The fourth official survey of the California snowpack for this water season on Monday found one of the highest levels since the 1950s.

The manual survey by the Department of Water Resources at Phillips Station on U.S. 50 south of Lake Tahoe recorded a snow depth of 126.5 inches, which is 221% of normal for that location on April 3.

Electronic readings from snow sensors across the state showed an overall average of 61.1 inches of snow, or 237% of normal.

“This year’s result will go down as one of the largest snowpack years on record in California,” said Sean de Guzman, manager of DWR’s snow surveys and water supply forecasting unit. “It is difficult to compare results accurately across the decades with precision, but this year’s snowpack is definitely one of the biggest the state has seen since the 1950s.”

DWR Director Karla Nemeth said her department’s focus has shifted from concern for drought conditions to planning for possible flooding later in the spring. Melting snow is one of the main sources of California’s water.

“This year’s severe storms and flooding is the latest example that California’s climate is becoming more extreme,” she said. “After the driest three years on record and devastating drought impacts to communities across the state, DWR has rapidly shifted to flood response and forecasting for the upcoming snowmelt.”

Officials also cautioned that it will take a longer time for groundwater basins to recover from the latest drought, and the Colorado River still faces long-term problems.

The next official survey is scheduled for May. 1