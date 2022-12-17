Danielle Haulsee

Danielle E. Haulsee, most recently a research scientist at Stanford University’s Hopkins Marine Station, has been named chief science officer for Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute.

Haulsee will establish scientific priorities, coordinate support for Hubbs-SeaWorld scientists, serve as a liaison to the community, and help secure financial support for the nonprofit institute’s marine research.

She will oversee all scientific work at laboratories in San Diego, Carlsbad and Brevard County, FL, and develop five-year research plans.

“Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute is internationally renowned for its marine science work within the ocean conservation sector, but deserves broader recognition, especially as it relates to sustainability and climate-change impacts,” said Haulsee.

“I look forward to raising the Institute’s profile and leading the science team into new and vitally important areas,” she added.

Haulsee, who has a Ph.D. in oceanography from the University of Delaware, is known for her scientific briefings to members of Congress and outreach to national media.

Don Kent, president and CEO of the research institute, said Haulsee “will be a powerful addition to our team” and “elevate the scope, impact and awareness of our important research work.”

“Today’s many challenges to our oceans and the growing impacts of human-marine interactions make our work more important than ever, and her leadership will help lift that even further,” he said.

Hubbs-SeaWorld was founded in 1963 “to return to the sea some measure of the benefits derived from it” through research that increases understanding of animals and their ecosystems.