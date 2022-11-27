A large percentage of Black Friday consumers chose to shop via smartphone. Photo credit: Screen shot, Reuters

U.S. shoppers spent a record $9.12 billion online this Black Friday a report showed, as consumers grabbed steep discounts on everything from smartphones to toys.

Online spending rose 2.3% on Black Friday, according to Adobe Inc.’s data and insights arm Adobe Analytics, as consumers held out for discounts until the traditionally big shopping days.

Deals started as early as October, but consumers waited as they weathered the squeeze from high inflation.

Adobe Analytics, which measures e-commerce by analyzing transactions at websites, has access to data covering purchases at 85% of the top 100 internet retailers in the U.S.

It had forecast Black Friday sales to rise a modest 1%. Some experts had predicted that shoppers might stay away due to inflation, from high gas prices to rising grocery costs.

Adobe expects Cyber Monday to be the season’s biggest online shopping day again, driving $11.2 billion in spend.

Consumers were expected to flock to stores after the pandemic put a dampener on in-store shopping over the past two years, but Black Friday morning saw stores draw less traffic than usual with sporadic rain in some parts of the country.

Americans turned to smartphones to make their holiday purchases, with data from Adobe showing mobile shopping represented 48% of all Black Friday digital sales.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Daniel Wallis and Marguerita Choy)

– Reuters