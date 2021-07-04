Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear at the wheel of an Arcimoto EV. Courtesy of the city

Encinitas is testing three models of climate-friendly, “small-footprint” electric vehicles for use by lifeguards and other city staff.

The 60-day pilot program with Oregon-based Arcimoto will test the company’s Fun Utility Vehicle, Deliverator, and Rapid Responder models.

“Our goal in Encinitas is to create a transportation system that is cleaner, greener and faster,” said Mayor Catherine Blakespear. “I’m excited to begin this pilot program with Arcimoto because it moves Encinitas closer to a modern transportation system that will work better, cost less, and help save the planet.”

The city said tourists and residents can expect to frequently see the three-wheeled EVs decorated with images of Encinitas as they transport city staff along the U.S. 101 corridor this summer.

“We hope to demonstrate the practical benefits of affordable, small-footprint electric vehicles for a variety of everyday uses that will save the city time and money while furthering their sustainability goals, which are substantial,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto’s founder and CEO.

The publicly traded company said its vehicles are assembled at its factory in Eugene and are available for pre-order in Oregon, Washington and California.