In 2017, General Atomics representatives Rigo Brambila (left) and Alex Negy showed that when weight is distributed a certain way, a bed of nails doesn’t cause injury. The test will be reprised online this year. Photo by Chris Stone

If you ever wanted to see the micro-dissection of a fruit fly’s brain or watch a volunteer rest on a bed of nails (under a cinder block) to illustrate pressure as force per area, this event is for you.

The San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering, which traditionally attracts tens of thousands of kids and their families, will have a virtual format starting April 24, it was announced Tuesday.

Presented by the Illumina Foundation, the 13th annual event is free and open to public on LoveSTEMsd.org.

The hands-on STEAM experience the festival is known for will be a livestream Tuesday, April 27, and Wednesday, April 28, and throughout the week in collaboration with dozens of community partners.

“Producing a large-scale festival like this is truly a community effort, and particularly on a new virtual platform for 2021,” said Sara Pagano, managing director of the festival. “We believe that every child deserves access to inspiring STEAM professionals and educational opportunities from an early age.”

All livestreamed and pre-recorded content will be archived and made available on lovestemsd.org following Festival Week through the end of 2021.

Festival Week Overview

April 27-28 – Live Main Stage

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Two days of streaming STEAM activities, experiments and entertainment live on location.

April 27 – Understanding COVID-19 – A Conversation for Kids & Teens

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Speakers in this session will break down the complexity of COVID-19 into an engaging, casual conversation. Spanish translation will be available. Submit questions in advance at www.lovestemsd.org/covid-conversation.

April 29 – Women in STEAM

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This program provides space for young women to learn from and be inspired by women leaders across STEAM industries. Speakers will share their career journeys and how they overcame challenges. Spanish translation will be available.

May 6 – We Appreciate You Teacher Professional Development and Networking Event

4:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.

During Teacher Appreciation Week, this special event celebrates teachers and will include STEAM workshops, mindfulness practices and a surprise giveaway for the first 50 participants.

General Sessions

Pre-recorded video sessions provided by our partners in the following categories: career talks, company tours, did you know, experiments & activities, leadership library and mentor moments.

Live Festival Week Events

In addition to a live main stage, community partners will be hosting their own livestreamed events during Festival Week. The list of events is accessible at www.lovestemsd.org/events-2021.