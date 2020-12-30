San Diego County Reports 2,448 New Virus Cases and 37 More Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 2,448 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and 37 more deaths from the pandemic disease.

The latest count comes amid a surge in infections and deaths, and the discovery of a new, more contagious strain of the virus in the county.

“We expect the numbers of deaths this week to top 100 based on information from the hospitals,” said Dr. Eric McDonald, the county’s medical director of epidemiology.

McDonald and other officials pleaded with San Diegans to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home.

“Going out to party on New Year’s Eve during a global pandemic is putting your life at risk and the lives of your family and friends. Is it really worth it?” asked Supervisor Greg Cox.

Cox said five testing sites throughout the county would be open on New Year’s Day to deal with the aftermath.

During the briefing, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher confirmed that the first detection of variant B.1.1.7 in California occurred in San Diego.

Since the first local case of coronavirus in March, there have been 152,512 cases and 1,472 deaths in San Diego County.

