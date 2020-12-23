Health Officials Report Record 39 Daily COVID Deaths, Urge Avoiding Holiday Gatherings

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 2,598 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and a record 39 more deaths from the pandemic disease.

The highest previous daily death total from COVID-19 in the county was 32 reported on Dec. 15.

“We are in a bad place right now with the COVID-19 cases continuing to rise,” said Supervisor Greg Cox during a briefing for media.

He pleaded with county residents to avoid gatherings with people from outside their immediate family during the holidays.

“We ask for your cooperation this one time for this one year,” said Cox. “Getting together for the holidays is simply too risky this year.”

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, echoed that warning, noting that 44% of all coronavirus cases in the county have been confirmed since the last holiday.

“We don’t want to see what happened after the Thanksgiving holiday happening after Christmas,” she said.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 134,696 cases in San Diego County and 1,350 deaths.

Cox said testing locations at the University of San Diego, in San Marcos and in Southeastern San Diego will open on Christmas day. He urged anyone concerned about symptoms to call 211 to schedule a test appointment.

