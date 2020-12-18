San Diego County Reports Record 3,611 COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported a record 3,611 COVID-19 infections and 14 deaths Friday.

The cases surpass the previous record set one week ago — 2,867 last Friday — by 744 new cases. It marks the first time the number of daily infections has surpassed 3,000 as well as the 18th consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases and the 11th day overall with more than 2,000 new cases.

The top four-highest daily cases have all occurred in the past seven days, with Wednesday’s 2,807 cases and Thursday’s 2,604.

San Diego County’s cumulative case total has risen to 120,463 and the death toll has risen to 1,253.

A jump of 46 hospitalizations Friday set a record with 1,218 COVID-19-positive patients hospitalized locally. An additional 305 COVID-19 patients are in ICUs — also a record.

— City News Service

