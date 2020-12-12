Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 2,490 new COVID-19 infections and 14 more deaths Saturday as regional ICU capacity fell to just 5.3%.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Saturday marked the fourth consecutive day that more than 2,000 new cases were reported locally. Out of 27,599 tests results received in the past day, 9% were positive.

County hospitals have 965 coronavirus patients, with 249 of them being treated in intensive-care units.

The virus is surging in San Diego County, but the situation is worse in Los Angeles County, where the Department of Public Health reported 11,476 new cases of COVID-19 and 70 more deaths Saturday.

Orange County reported 2,091 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths Saturday, while setting a new record for coronavirus hospitalizations.

ICU capacity in the 11-county Southern California region fell from 7.7% on Thursday to 6.2% on Friday and 5.3% on Saturday. It remains higher in San Diego County at 16%, but in all of Los Angeles County only 71 ICU beds were available in the latest tally.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 104,958 cases in San Diego County resulting in 1,151 deaths.

San Diego County Reports 2,490 New COVID Cases as ICU Capacity Falls Again was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: