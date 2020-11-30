Break Your ‘Bubble’ for Thanksgiving Festivities? County Says Get a COVID-19 Test

Share This Article:

If you went out of town or spent time with people outside your household “bubble” over the Thanksgiving holiday, San Diego County public health officials advise you to get a COVID-19 test.

“By getting tested, people will know whether they have contracted COVID-19 and prevent spreading the virus to others,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s chief public health officer. “People should also wear a face covering, maintain social distance, avoid crowds and monitor for symptoms.”

Wooten said in addition to testing, it’s important to reduce unnecessary activities in the coming week to decrease the chance of spreading the virus.

The County operates more than 50 testing sites throughout the region. All COVID-19 tests are free and most of the sites do not require an appointment.

For more information on testing, visit 211sandiego.org or call 2-1-1.

— Staff report

