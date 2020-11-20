Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported a record-high 1,091 new COVID-19 infections and eight deaths Friday, raising the region’s totals to 69,231 cases and 960 deaths.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Four women and four men died between Nov. 1 and Nov. 19. Their ages ranged from early 50s to early 90s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Friday was the 10th consecutive day more than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported by the county, and the most reported in a single day. On Sunday, 1,087 cases were recorded, 922 were reported Wednesday and 899.

“The virus is widespread and every element of our community is impacted,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “Now more than ever it is vital that San Diegans avoid gatherings and crowds, wear a face covering when they are out in public, and stay home if they are sick.”

The last seven days have marked the highest daily case counts in San Diego County since the start of the pandemic, with 736 cases reported on Saturday, 833 on Monday and 718 on Tuesday.

A total of 34,021 tests — a new record — were reported Friday and 3% of those came back positive, dropping the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to 4.7%

The number of COVID-19 cases in the hospital continues to rise, with 440 currently hospitalized in the county and 127 in intensive care — nearly double the numbers a month ago.

Wooten said Anyone hosting a gathering should keep it small, short, and safe.

Small meaning gatherings should be limited to a maximum of three stable households. Short meaning the gathering should last two hours or less. Safe meaning that people should stay outdoors as much as possible and wear a face covering when they are not eating or drinking.

— City News Service

Officials Urge Caution as Record 1,091 COVID-19 Cases Reported in SD was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: