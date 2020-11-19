Share This Article:

County health officials reported 899 newly diagnosed COVID-19 infections and seven deaths Thursday, raising the county’s cumulative case total to 68,140 and the death count to 952.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Thursday was the ninth consecutive day more than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported by the county, and the third-most reported in a single day.

On Sunday, 1,087 cases were recorded and 922 were reported Wednesday.

The last six days have marked the highest daily case counts since the start of the pandemic, with 736 cases reported on Saturday, 833 on Monday and 718 on Tuesday.

On Nov. 11, a then-record 661 cases were reported – surpassing the 652 cases reported Aug. 7. Another 620 cases were reported last Thursday.

A total of 12,811 tests were reported Thursday and 7% of those came back positive, raising the 14-day rolling average of positives to 4.9%

The number of COVID-19 cases in the hospital continues to rise, with 425 currently hospitalized in the county and 126 in intensive care. That’s nearly double the numbers from a month ago.

Of the total number of cases in the county Wednesday, 4,274 – or 6.4% – required hospitalization and 971 patients – or 1.4% of all cases – had to be admitted to intensive care.

Five new community outbreaks were confirmed Thursday. Over the previous seven days, officials confirmed 36 community outbreaks. A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

– City News Service

899 New Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in San Diego County, Plus 7 Deaths was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: