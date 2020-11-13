SD County Reports 611 COVID-19 Cases as Businesses Prepare for Purple Tier

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services agency reported an additional 611 COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Friday.

Nonessential businesses are preparing for another closure beginning Saturday as the county enters the purple tier of the state’s four-tiered coronavirus reopening plan.

The data increases the total caseload since the start of the pandemic to 62,945, with the death toll rising to 921.

This is the third consecutive day that more than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported by the county.

On Wednesday, a record 661 COVID-19 cases were reported in the county — surpassing the 652 cases reported Aug. 7. Another 620 cases were reported Thursday.

The restrictions associated with the purple tier will go into place just after midnight tonight, according to health officials.

— City News Service

