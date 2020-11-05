Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 530 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday — a daily number that would push the county into the state’s widespread “purple” tier if it continues.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Officials have said daily cases need to drop into the 200 to 300 range to avoid moving into the purple tier, which would force closure of indoor operations at restaurants, gyms, churches, theaters and other locations.

Out of 15,905 test results received in the past day, 3.3% were positive and the 14-day rolling average of positive cases ticked up to 3.1%.

Six new community outbreaks were reported, including three at businesses, two in stores and one at a faith-based organization. There have been 23 community outbreaks over the past week.

The good news on Thursday was that no more deaths were reported.

State and local health officials say cases are rising in part because of “pandemic fatigue” that leads people to back off from observing safety protocols.

“Cases are increasing in the region and it is vital that we take this virus seriously and recommit ourselves to the strategies that are proven to work,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “Wear a face covering when you go out in public, stay six feet away from others and avoid crowds and large gatherings.”

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,506,342 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 58,636 cases and 904 deaths.

Purple Tier Looms as San Diego County Reports 530 New Coronavirus Cases was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: