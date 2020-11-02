San Diego County Reports 307 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials Monday reported 307 new COVID-19 cases, raising the region’s case total to 57,409, while the death toll was unchanged at 891.

Of the 10,248 tests reported Monday, 3% returned positive, bringing the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to 2.9%.

Of the total number of cases in the county, 3,944 — or 6.9% — have required hospitalization and 914 patients — or 1.6% of all cases — had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

No new community outbreaks were reported Monday, but there have been 28 over the past week.

The county last week avoided returning to the state’s purple tier, the most restrictive, remaining in the less restrictive red tier of the state’s four-tiered coronavirus monitoring system.

The usual Tuesday update on the state’s four-tier reopening plan has been rescheduled to Wednesday due to the election, according to county officials.

— City News Service

