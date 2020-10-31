San Diego County Reports 381 New Virus Cases and 3 More Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 381 new coronavirus cases Saturday and three more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 12,879 test results received in the past day, 3.0% were positive.

No new community outbreaks were reported.

Students at San Diego State University, where there was a significant outbreak in September, remained under a stay-at-home advisory for the Halloween weekend. The advisory began at 6 p.m. Friday and will run through Monday at 6 a.m.

Since the first local case in March, San Diego County has recorded 56,750 cases of COVID-19 and 891 deaths.

