San Diego County Remains in Red Tier in Latest State Ranking

San Diego County remained in the red tier indicating “substantial” coronavirus infection in Tuesday’s state ranking, once again narrowly avoiding restrictions.

The county had an unadjusted rate of 7.4 new daily cases per 100,000 population, but extensive testing adjusted that down to 6.5.

If the adjusted number had come in at 7.1 or higher, and remained as high a week later, then indoor operations would be restricted at restaurants and other businesses.

Last week, the county narrowly avoided the “widespread” purple tier with an adjusted rate right at the threshold of 7.0 new daily cases per 100,000 population.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said there are signs the pandemic is “trending slightly up” in California, with more cases and increases in both hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

“We’re monitoring this; we’re watching this closely,” he said at a press conference announcing the latest county ranking by the California Department of Public Health.

However, he expressed optimism that no counties slipped back to a higher tier in the latest ranking.

“None have fallen out this week, which is encouraging,” he said

This week there are nine counties in the purple tier — including Los Angeles, Riverside and Imperial counties surrounding San Diego — 22 in red, 17 in orange and 10 in yellow.

