San Diego County Reports 358 New Virus Cases a Day Before Next State Ranking

San Diego County reported 358 new cases of coronavirus on Monday on the eve of a state ranking that could move the county into the purple tier.

Last Tuesday, the county’s daily adjusted case rate was pegged at 7.0 per 100,000 population — right on the threshold of moving from the red “substantial” tier to the purple “widespread” tier.

If the county moves into the purple tier on Tuesday and remains there in the following week’s ranking, then restaurants and other businesses would have to close indoor operations.

The California Department of Public Health‘s weekly ranking will be released after noon on Tuesday.

Out of 7,827 San Diego County test results received in the past day, 4.6% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked up to 2.8%.

One new community outbreak was reported, this one in a youth sports setting. There have been 27 outbreaks over the past week.

No new deaths were reported, though there have been 870 since the pandemic began in March.

