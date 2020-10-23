San Diego County Reports 430 COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 430 new COVID-19 infections and one more death Friday, raising the region’s cumulative totals to 53,928 cases and 867 fatalities.

Of the 13,360 tests reported Friday, 3% returned positive, bringing the 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases to 2.7%, far below the state-set target of less than 8%.

Of the total COVID-19 cases in the county, 3,827 or 7.1% have been hospitalized, with 884 — or 1.6% — spending at least some time in an intensive care unit.

The number of current COVID-19 hospital patients in the region is 236, with 73 of those in the ICU, according to public health officials.

Five new community outbreaks were reported Friday. In the past seven days, 21 community outbreaks were confirmed, well above the trigger of seven or more in a week’s time.

