San Diego County Reports 235 New Virus Cases and 3 More Deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 235 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and three more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 14,516 test results received in the past day, 1.6% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive cases ticked down to 2.7%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were two men and one woman aged from their late 50s to mid-70s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Two new community outbreaks were reported, one in a business and one in a healthcare facility. There have been 17 outbreaks over the past week.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,341,562 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 53,498 cases and 866 deaths.

