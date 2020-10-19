San Diego County Reports 380 New Coronavirus Cases But No Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 380 new cases of coronavirus on Monday but no more deaths as officials awaited the next state ranking.

Out of 8,850 test results received in the past day, 4.3% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked up to 2.7%.

Although the county’s testing positivity rate is low, there’s a strong chance that the number of new cases per 100,000 population will exceed the threshold of 7.0 set by the California Department of Public Health on Tuesday.

If that happens, and is repeated next week, then San Diego businesses will have to curtail some indoor activities as the county moves from the orange “substantial” tier to the purple “widespread” tier in the ranking.

No new community outbreaks were reported, but there have been 31 over the past week.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,302,869 tests conducted in San Diego County, resulting in 52,735 cases and 853 deaths.

