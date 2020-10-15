San Diego County Reports 143 New COVID Cases and 3 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 143 new cases of coronavirus Thursday and three more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 8,315 test results received in the past day, 1.7% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive results ticked down to 3.0%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were one woman and two men aged from their early 70s to late 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

There were 17 new community outbreaks, including 10 at businesses, four at restaurants or bars, two at faith-based agencies and one in a food processing facility. There have been a total of 47 community outbreaks over the past week.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,255,639 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 51,470 cases and 847 deaths.

