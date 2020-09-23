Mar Vista High COVID-19 Testing Site to Reopen

Share This Article:

San Diego County officials announced Wednesday its COVID-19 testing site at Mar Vista High School in Imperial Beach will be reopening Thursday.

The location temporarily closed to provide additional resources to San Diego State University.

The drive-up site will be providing up to 500 free tests from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointments necessary.

Testing takes 5-10 minutes and the results come back in about two days, according to county officials.

Mar Vista High is one of six county coronavirus testing sites that do not require an appointment.

The other five locations are:

California State University San Marcos – Viasat Engineering Pavilion

University of San Diego – Electronics Recycling Center

San Diego State University Alumni Center

Tubman-Chavez Community Center

San Ysidro Port of Entry PedEast

Officials say people must be 12 years of age or older to be tested at a county-coordinated site.

Appointments are necessary at other county testing sites. To make an appointment, go to www.211sandiego.org or call 2-1-1.

