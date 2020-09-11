Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Friday reported 361 new cases of coronavirus and five more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Out of 9,208 tests received in the past day, 3.9% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests remained at 4.2%.

Students at San Diego State University accounted for 53 of the new cases for a confirmed total of 562 since Aug. 24. The daily number of new infections among students has been falling as the university paused in-person classes and imposed a variety of restrictions on student activities.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were two women and three men aged from their early 60s to late 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

No new community outbreaks were reported, and the total over the past week fell to 17.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 907,123 test performed in San Diego County, resulting in 41,969 positive cases and 730 deaths.

San Diego County Reports 361 New COVID-19 Cases and 5 More Deaths was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: