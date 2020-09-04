Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 453 new cases of coronavirus Friday as infections spiked among San Diego State University students.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Out of 7,554 test results received in the past day, 6.0% were positive – the highest percentage in days – and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests rose to 4.0%.

The jump in cases came as an additional 120 SDSU students were reported to have contracted the disease, though officials said the sources of the infections appeared to be off campus.

Health officials urged students to remain in their dorm rooms over the Labor Day weekend to prevent further spread of the disease.

In addition, eight people at one of Father Joe’s Villages’ women’s shelters tested positive for COVID-19. The development prompted 27 shelter clients to be relocated to county hotel rooms as a precautionary measure, the organization said Friday.

Overall, one more COVID-19 death was reported, though information about the victim’s age and gender was not immediately released.

There were six more community outbreaks for a total of 22 over the past week.

Since the first local case in March, the county has conducted 861,817 tests, resulting in 39,899 cases and 701 deaths.

– City News Service contributed to this report

Updated 6:15 p.m. Sept. 4, 2020

San Diego County Reports 453 New COVID-19 Cases as SDSU Infections Spike was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: