Invasive Mosquito Species Being Felt in More Areas of San Diego County

If you’ve felt the unexpected sting of a mosquito in recent weeks, it was likely the invasive Aedes aegypti variety that breeds easily in urban environments.

Chris Conlan, a supervising vector ecologist for San Diego County, said the mosquitoes have appeared in many areas of the county west of the mountains, with August and September the peak months.

“A lot of residents who never had to deal with insects like that before are beginning to experience their presence,” said Conlan. “These are more urban-type mosquitoes.”

This adaptable species bites during daytime, especially on ankles and legs, and is capable of transmitting diseases such as dengue and Zika.

Conlan said the best way to combat the bugs is to remove any standing water, noting that they can breed in seven days in as little water as found in a saucer under a plant.

The county has posted information online about how to prevent mosquito breeding.

