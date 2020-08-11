County Reports Two-Month Low of 182 New COVID Cases, But 8 More Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials on Tuesday reported just 192 new cases of coronavirus — the lowest number since June — but eight more deaths.

Out of 5,669 test results received in the past day, 3.4% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests dropped to 4.8%.

“This is the first day in quite a while that we’re reporting under 200 cases,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher as a press briefing. “We are doing a good job in San Diego of slowing the spread, beginning to get this back under control.”

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said the last time there were fewer than 200 cases reported was on June 22.

The number of new cases over 14 days per 100,000 population dropped to 105.3, close to the California threshold of 100 that prompts a county to be placed on the state watch list. Wooten said San Diego could be off that list “very soon.”

“Everything is positive, moving in the right direction, and we hope we will be off the monitoring list soon,” she said.

Wooten confirmed that a delay in test results from the state has been resolved and “no further significant impact on San Diego county data is expected.” The number of cases reported had risen over the weekend because of the backlog.

Six new community outbreaks were reported Tuesday for a total of 29 over the past week. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases in the same location among people of different households.

Since the first local case in March, 683,522 tests have been performed in San Diego County, resulting in 33,157 cases and 602 deaths.

