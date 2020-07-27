Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 523 new cases of coronavirus Monday but suggested the rate of positive tests is stabilizing.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Out of 6,456 tests received in the past day, 8.1% were positive. However, that followed 3.8% on Sunday, so the 14-day rolling average of positive tests remained low at 5.7%.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher told a press briefing that the trend indicates “a general stabilization of our previous significant increase” after local businesses reopened in June.

“As a region,we continue to manage our way through this phase of our coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

There were no new deaths reported for the second day in a row.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said there were two new community outbreaks in the past day, one at a restaurant and another at a retail business.

Three indicators of the pandemic currently exceed allowable levels. They are the number of recent community outbreaks at 13, the number of new cases per 100,000 residents at 144.0, and the percentage of new cases that are investigated within 24 hours at 10%.

Wooten expressed concern about a weekend outdoor church service on Cardiff State Beach Sunday evening drew more than 1,000 worshipers.

“It really was a massive group of people gathering together without social distancing and without wearing facial coverings,” Wooten said. “We will continue to address this egregious violation as we have the others that have been brought to our attention.”

“We can get through this pandemic, but it really takes the involvement of everyone,” she said.

Since the first local case in March, 568,641 tests have been conducted in San Diego County, resulting in 27,507 cases and 533 deaths.

Updated at 5:15 p.m, Monday, July 27, 2020

San Diego Health Officials Report 523 New Cases, But See ‘Stabilization’ in Rate was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: