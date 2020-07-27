Coronado Nonprofit Receives Prestigious ‘Keeling Curve’ Prize for Environmental Work

Share This Article:

Citizens’ Climate Education, a nonprofit in Coronado, was one of 10 environmental organizations around the world to receive the prestigious Keeling Curve Prize named for a groundbreaking scientist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

The organization, which promotes bipartisan climate-change mitigation policies such as carbon fees, was awarded its prize at a ceremony in Aspen, CO, on Monday, joining environmental organizations from Indonesia to Iceland.

Jacquelyn Francis, director of the Global Warming Mitigation Project, which runs the annual Keeling Curve Prize competition, said the winners all demonstrate “significant potential to help curb global warming.” Each winner received $25,000 in funding.

Since 2007, Citizens Climate has trained ordinary citizens to educate political, business and community leaders, along with members of the general public, about climate change and solutions. It has enrolled tens of thousands of supporters to build bipartisan consensus for national climate action.

In 2018, the organization received a $1 million grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation to further its work.

The Keeling Curve Prize is named after Charles David Keeling, who began tracking an increase in global carbon dioxide levels in 1958 at the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii. In May, the amount of carbon dioxide in the air reached an average slightly greater than 417 parts per million, the highest monthly average ever recorded.

