San Diego County Reports 490 New Cases of Coronavirus and 12 Deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 490 new cases of coronavrius Friday and 12 more deaths from the disease.

Of 6,974 tests received in the past day, 7.0% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests rose to 6.1%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were four women and eight men ranging in age from 44 to 88. All had underlying medical conditions.

Three new community outbreaks were reported, one each at a restaurant, gym and church. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases in the same location involving people from different households.

Three indicators of the pandemic currently exceed allowable levels. They are the number of recent community outbreaks at 13, the number of new cases per 100,000 residents at 152.4, and the percentage of new cases that are investigated within 24 hours at 9%.

Since the first local case in March, San Diego County has performed 538,251 tests resulting in 26,098 cases and 524 deaths.

