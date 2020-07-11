Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 508 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths on Saturday amid a continuing surge.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Of 8,292 test results reported in the past day, 6.1% were positive, causing the 14-day rolling average of positive results to tick up to 6.0%.

The positive rate has doubled from below 3% in early June, but is well below current rates of 16% in Texas and 25% in Arizona.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were two women aged from the early 70s to mid 80s. Both had existing chronic medical conditions.

The number of community outbreaks stood at 17 over the past seven days, well over the threshold level of seven for imposing restrictions. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases in a specific location involving people from different households.

More than 75% of the community outbreaks have been traced to restaurants and bars, but those are now closed except for outdoor dining and takeout.

Since the first local case in March, the county has conducted 428,159 tests resulting in 19,371 cases and 422 deaths.

San Diego County Reports 508 New COVID-19 Cases and 2 More Deaths was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: