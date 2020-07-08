San Diego County Reports Dip in New Virus Cases to 264, But 7 More Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego public health officials reported a dip in new coronavirus cases Wednesday to just 264, but there were seven more deaths from the disease.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officers, said the dip was a “nice decrease compared to prior days.” The county had reported a record 587 new cases on Tuesday.

Of 7,607 test results received in the past day, 3.5% were positive, causing the 14-day rolling average to dip slightly to 5.8%.

Wooten said there were five new outbreaks in the past day, and a total of 24 over the past seven days. Most of the recent outbreaks have been at restaurants and bars.

She noted that the virus is increasingly being seen in younger people, with those aged 20 to 29 now accounting for 24.2% of all cases.

“The virus is is still in our community,” she said. “It is still widespread, and the increased number of cases shows this fact.”

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher acknowledged that he recent rollback in indoor dining at restaurants and other indoor activities is a setback for the local economy, but argued that the economy cannot get back to normal unless the virus is brought under control.

“It’s cast as choice between are we tackling a public health crisis or an economic crisis? The reality is you have to do both,” said Fletcher. “They are complimentary to one another.”

Since the first local case in March, there have been 402,494 tests administered in San Diego County, resulting in 17,842 cases and 406 deaths.

