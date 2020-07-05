As Local Coronavirus Cases Mount, Business Operations Likely to Be Rolled Back

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency said Sunday there are 1,030 new positive cases of COVID- 19 and no additional fatalities, bringing county totals to 16,726 cases and 387 deaths.

Given the continued high number of daily cases, the county was placed on the state’s monitoring list and will likely see business operations rolled back with certain limitations restored as soon as Tuesday.

Two new community outbreaks were reported Friday and one was reported Saturday, all in restaurants.

The number of new community setting outbreaks is past the trigger of seven in seven days, with 22 community setting outbreaks identified in the past seven days. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households.

San Diego County has become the final county in Southern California to be placed on the state’s monitoring list after it saw a steady rise in daily coronavirus cases, which could lead to closures or new business restrictions.

Potential restrictions follow the county’s recent self-imposed closure of bars and a newly instituted 10 p.m. curfew for local eateries.

According to the county, indoor activities could be restricted on the following businesses:

Dine-in restaurants (outdoor, pickup or drive-through can occur)

Wineries and tasting rooms

Movie theaters, family entertainment centers and cardrooms

Museums and zoos

County health officials said the rate of COVID-19 cases in the region surpassed the state’s threshold of no more than 100 positive cases per 100,000 residents. The county reported a rate of 112.8 positive cases per 100,000 residents Thursday, a number that increased from 103.8 per 100,000 just three days prior.

Any restrictions that are expected to be restored Tuesday will last three weeks, the county said.

— City News Service and staff report

