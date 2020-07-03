Coronavirus Surge Continues in San Diego with 489 New Cases, 10 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency said Friday the coronvirus pandemic continues to surge locally with 489 new cases and 10 more deaths.

Of 7,307 tests reported in the past day, 6.7% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average increased to 5.3%. Just two weeks ago it was under 3%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were six women and four men ranging in age from their mid 50s and late 90s. All had underlying health conditions.

No new community outbreaks were reported, but there have been 21 over the past seven days, a number that is well over the county’s threshold of seven for halting further reopening.

The county has officially been placed on the California watch list, and the following businesses and activities will likely have to close effective July 7 for three weeks:

Indoor dining at restaurants (outdoor dining, pickup and drive-through can continue)

Wineries and tasting rooms

Movie theaters, family entertainment centers and card rooms

Museums and zoos

Since the first local case in March, there have been 366,274 tests administered in San Diego County, resulting in 15,696 cases and 387 deaths.

