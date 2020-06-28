New Daily Coronavirus Cases in San Diego County Set Another Record

Share This Article:

New daily coronavirus infections in San Diego County set another record Sunday with 497 new cases and one death.

Of 8,301 tests reported to the county in the past day, 6.0% were positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests rose again, reaching 3.9%.

The county Health and Human Services Agency also reported that the number of new community outbreaks in the past seven days rose to eight, once again high enough to postpone any further reopening.

A community outbreak is defined as three or more people not from the same household becoming infected in the same location.

The latest victim of COVID-19 was a woman was in her early 60s who had underlying health conditions.

Since the first local case in March, the county has received 328,342 tests, resulting in 13,334 cases and 361 deaths.

Coronvirus cases are surging across the United States as businesses reopen. Gov. Gavin Wilson ordered bars to close in Los Angeles and six other counties on Sunday to reduce the spread.

