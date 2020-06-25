San Diego County Reports Record 335 New Coronavirus Cases and 5 Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported a record 335 new coronavirus cases Thursday and five more deaths from the disease.

It was the fourth day in the past week that new cases exceeded 300, but the number of tests was also high, and consequently the percentage of positive results was close to the long-term average.

Of 9,472 tests received in the past day, 3.5% were positive, leaving the 14-day rolling average of positive tests at 3.1%.

That average is under the 5% rate for the United States as a whole and well below the recent surging rates of 11% in Texas and 23% in Arizona.

The latest local victims of COVID-19 were five men who ranged in age from their 40s to early 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

The county also reported one new community outbreak, for a total of seven over the past week. That is the “trigger” level that requires the county to postpone further re-openings.

Since the first local case in March, the county has recorded 304,045 tests, resulting in 11,626 positive cases and 352 deaths.

