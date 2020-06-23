After 2-Day Spike, New San Diego County Coronavirus Cases Return to 3% Range

Share This Article:

After a two-day spike in new coronavirus cases locally, the percentage of positive tests fell back Tuesday into the recent average range of 3%.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 198 new cases in the latest batch of 6,819 tests for a positive rate of 2.9% and a 14-day rolling average of the same percentage.

The agency reported over 300 new cases on both Sunday and Monday, prompting concerns about a possible surge in infections following reopening of many businesses.

While the number and percentage of new cases fell on Tuesday, there were three more deaths. All were men, aged from their early 60s to mid 70s.

Since the first local case in March, the county has received 287,592 tests, resulting in 11,294 cases and 341 deaths.

Across California there have been 183,073 cases and 5,580 deaths, with Los Angeles County seeing a significant recent increase.

